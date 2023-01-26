Tennessee Basketball The Halftime Report Against Georgia Basketball

A few weeks ago, the Tennessee Volunteers were boat racing any team that came in their path. While they aren’t blowing out teams, they are still outmatching them on both sides of the floor.

Georgia isn’t a juggernaut, but the red and black are off to their best start in years at 13-6. They have impressive wins and are remaining competitive this evening, but Tennessee is controlling the game.

The Volunteers are one of the best situational basketball teams in college basketball. They go on runs towards the end of halves to Blow games open, which is what they did against Georgia.

The Bulldogs kept things relatively competitive, but a 9-0 Tennessee run furthered things. The scoring has been evenly distributed; four Volunteers have 5+ points, and guard Zakai Zeigler is the leading scorer with eight.

Neither side has been overly impressive offensively in the first half. However, the difference was that Tennessee got to its spots and got the looks it wanted, while Georgia was repeatedly smothered. Head Coach Rick Barnes has the Volunteers playing hard defensively each night, covering ball screens well and playing strong help defense.

