Tennessee Basketball The Halftime Report Against Georgia Basketball

A few weeks ago, the Tennessee Volunteers were boat racing any team that came in their path. While they aren’t blowing out teams, they are still outmatching them on both sides of the floor.

Georgia isn’t a juggernaut, but the red and black are off to their best start in years at 13-6. They have impressive wins and are remaining competitive this evening, but Tennessee is controlling the game.

The Volunteers are one of the best situational basketball teams in college basketball. They go on runs towards the end of halves to Blow games open, which is what they did against Georgia.

