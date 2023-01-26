Tennessee basketball stifles Georgia in win before top-10 matchup with Texas

Somewhere amid a flurry of Georgia turnovers and abysmal possessions Wednesday, Zakai Zeigler played a perfect defensive sequence.

Georgia’s Justice Hill crossed over on the Tennessee basketball guard. Zeigler stayed close to Hill. Hill pushed towards the lane. Zeigler guarded inches away, cleverly placed to defend the eventual shot. They contested the attempt precisely, Hill missed badly, and Tennessee forced a shot-clock violation.

It was a patented performance for No. 4 Tennessee, which held Georgia to multiple mind-bending field-goal droughts with its top-ranked defense. The Vols won 70-41 at Thompson-Boling Arena, cruising toward a marquee matchup with No. 10 Texas is Saturday.

Zeigler led Tennessee (17-3, 7-1 SEC) with 11 points and seven assists. Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James had seven rebounds each. Julian Phillips had six assists against Georgia (13-7, 3-4).

