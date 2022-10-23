Tennessee basketball starts ‘powerhouse’ preseason with Michigan State scrimmage

Josiah-Jordan James has spent much of the preseason sidelined while returning from an offseason knee procedure.

Still, the senior guard has seen enough the last three weeks to know exactly what this Tennessee basketball team is capable of.



“We’re going to be really good,” a confident James said with a smile during SEC basketball media day in Birmingham on Wednesday. “I know that for a fact.”



If Rick Barneshis staff or his players need to know more about this team, they might find out today during a closed scrimmage with Michigan State at Thompson-Boling Arena.



“They’re going to be tough,” James said, “they’re going to be physical, they’re going to play fast. It’s really going to be a great game. We’ll learn a lot about ourselves because they have a Veteran team.



“They’ll be a top-25 team when it’s all said and done for sure. And they’ve got a Hall of Fame head coach.”



Barnes previously had an agreement in place with former Davidson head coach Bob McKillop, one of his close friends, that their two teams would hold a closed-door scrimmage annually. When McKillop retired, Barnes had an opening to work with.



That’s where Tom Izzo and Michigan State came in. The plan is for the Vols to make the return trip to East Lansing next year for more preseason work.



On Friday night, Tennessee will play an exhibition game against Gonzaga in Frisco, Texas. The game will be televised and available for purchase via pay-per-view, with proceeds going to charity.



James credited Assistant Coach Gregg Polinksy with helping the Vols schedule what has to be the country’s toughest preseason slate.



“Give a lot of credit to him for setting up two Powerhouse match-ups for us,” James said. “I know we are all excited. We’re excited that the Gonzaga game will be able to be watched.



“We’ll be able to suit up before the official games start. Two really great teams that will be able to play against and see what we need to improve on after those games.”



Tennessee opens the regular-season schedule on November 7, hosting Tennessee Tech at Thompson-Boling Arena.



Michigan State will provide the Unofficial start, giving the Vols a new opponent to weigh themselves against.



“It’s going to be fun to play against another team, finally,” senior guard Santiago Vescovi said. “We’ve been going against each other for really long. It’s going to be really fun and help us a lot.”



“This time of year,” Barnes added, “as you’re putting your team together, your biggest thing will be the improvement defensively. It’s hard to maintain the pace we want to play on offense and know that, defensively, it’s hard; there’s no substitutions. You’re trying to build up to 32-, 36-, 40-minute games.



“What I think we’ll find as much as anything is probably where we are, both offensively and defensively, because we’re going to play against a different type of defense than we normally play.”



The veterans, Barnes said, he’s not so worried about. The younger players, though, will come more into focus.

“I think we’re going to find out about the news guys, going to be playing different minutes, different roles — Jahmai Mashack, Jonas (Aidoo),” Barnes said. “We’ll certainly find out a lot about where our freshmen are.”

It will be formatted as a scrimmage with some practice drills and situational work mixed in, like Tennessee did in the past with Davidson. The stats, as they were in the past, will be tightly guarded.



“We’re doing this scrimmage to find out what we’re going to find out,” Barnes said. “We’re going to have to put some guys in some situations to find out how they respond.”

