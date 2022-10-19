Tennessee basketball Soaked in football win vs. Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Josiah-Jordan James was on the field at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

The Tennessee basketball guard had a cigar in hand, given to him by a Vols fan on the field. They took countless photos with fans. They loved every minute of the aftermath of Tennessee football beating Alabama 52-49.

“That game was a once-in-a-lifetime game,” James said Wednesday at SEC men’s basketball media day. “I am so happy to be part of Vol Nation and part of the University of Tennessee. … It was a night I won’t ever forget.”

James and many of his Tennessee teammates were in attendance Saturday as they often are at football games. UT also hosted many recruits, including committed 2023 prospects Freddie Dilione and JP Estrella.

