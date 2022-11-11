Tennessee basketball signs four players during the early signing period

Tennessee basketball signed four players from the class of 2023 on Wednesday, the program announced through social media during the first day of the early signing period.

The Vols announced the signings of four-star combo guard Freddie Dillionefour-star center JP Estrellafour-star combo guard Cameron Carr and three-star power forward Cade Phillips. Tennessee’s class currently Ranks No. 8 nationally in 247Sports’ team rankings and is ranked No. 2 in the SEC, trailing only Kentucky.

Dillion is the highest-ranked signee for the Vols. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder out of Raleigh, NC, committed to Tennessee on August 16, picking the Vols over Alabama and Wake Forest. He’s the No. 24 overall player in the 247Sports ratings. He’s ranked No. 5 among combo guards and is the No. 1 overall player in the state of North Carolina, where he attends Word of God Christian Academy.

Tennessee Hosted Dilione on an official visit in June, before official visits to Wake Forest (July 26) and Alabama (July 28). VCU, Virginia and North Carolina State were also heavily involved in his recruitment.

Dilione spent the spring and summer evaluation periods turning heads. He was the No. 152 overall player in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite back in May, but climbed all the way up to No. 87 overall in the Composite ranking by the end of the summer. He was ranked No. 178 overall in the 247Sports ratings last April, but has since climbed more than 100 spots.

• Dynamic point guard

• Versatile playmaker

• Volume scorer “He is the definition of a ‘Tennessee guard.'” — RB pic.twitter.com/XgRAQWqpyh — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) November 9, 2022

Estrella is the other top-50 overall player in UT’s haul. Out of South Portland, Maine, the 6-foot-11, 210-pound Estrella committed to the Vols on Sept. 2, picking Tennessee over Syracuse and Iowa. After blowing up over the course of the spring and summer, Estrella climbed to No. 39 overall in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked as the No. 7 center in the 2023 class and is the No. 1 overall player in the state of Maine Entering his senior year. He’ll play his final year of prep basketball at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.

Long before Estrella’s breakout spring and summer, Tennessee was in on Estrella, who at the time was a relatively unknown 2023 center prospect out of Maine. That was last December. An Unofficial visit followed in February, then an official visit in June while his recruitment was blowing up, as the likes of Duke, Syracuse and Iowa were chasing hard after him.

• 6-11 versatile forward

• Big body, guard skillset

• 20.2 ppg / 11.8 rpg as a HS junior “We believe JP can develop into a force for us in the SEC.” — RB pic.twitter.com/qNDgrwAzK8 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) November 9, 2022

Carr is Tennessee’s most recent commit, announcing his decision to join the Vols on Tuesday afternoon. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound Carr is considered the No. 87 overall player in the 247Sports player rankings. He’s ranked as the No. 17 overall combo guard and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Missouri, where he attends Link Academy.

His recruitment took off at the beginning of the school year following a strong summer with MoKan Elite on the Nike EYBL Circuit. Carr wasn’t ranked inside the top-100 until recently when many schools started stopping by to see him at Link Academy and leaving with strong opinions of him.

Carr took an official visit to Tennessee the weekend of Oct. 21 while also completing official visits to Northwestern (Sept. 16), Kansas State (Sept. 23), Virginia (Oct. 24) and Louisville (Oct. 28) recently.

• Elite shot-maker, high ceiling

• 5.7:1 assist-to-TO ratio at Peach Jam

• Son of former NBA player Chris Carr “Cam has that ‘pedigree’ we talk about a lot as a staff.” — RB pic.twitter.com/hL0XeE3HUR — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) November 9, 2022

Phillips — who is teammates with Carr at Link Academy — was the first player to commit to the Vols’ in the 2023 class. The Jacksonville, Alabama native is considered the No. 132 overall prospect in the 2023 class in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. When he committed to the Vols in May, he was considered the No. 14 power forward in the class and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Alabama.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound Phillips picked Tennessee despite deep family ties to the Alabama Crimson Tide. His father, John David Phillips, played quarterback at Alabama. His mother, Reagan Croyle Phillips, played basketball at Alabama. And he’s the nephew of former Alabama quarterback Brodie Croyle and his grandfather, John Croyle, played football for Bear Bryant at Alabama.

Phillips visited Tennessee multiple times last season and made other visits to Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Memphis.