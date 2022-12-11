Tennessee basketball score vs. Maryland: Live updates for Vols-Terrapins

Tennessee basketball has the first of back-to-back marquee nonconference matchups Sunday.

The No. 7 Vols (8-1) face No. 13 Maryland (8-1) on Sunday (4:30 pm ET, Fox Sports 1) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn as part of the Hall of Fame Invitational. UT vs. Maryland is the third of four games Sunday at Barclays Center.

UT plays at Arizona on Dec. 17, the second of its December nonconference clashes.

“We’ve been in some big games already, but it’s about getting better right now,” Vols Coach Rick Barnes said. “We play all those games to get us ready for what we know is going to be a Brutal January-February once we get into conference play. You hope that through everything that we’ve done from start to finish is going to prepare us for SEC play.”

