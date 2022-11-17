Tennessee basketball score vs. Florida Gulf Coast: Live updates

Tennessee basketball will try to bounce back Wednesday from its first loss of the season.

The No. 17 Vols (1-1) host Florida Gulf Coast (2-1) on Wednesday (7 pm ET, SEC Network+) at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee lost 78-66 to Colorado on Sunday at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

The Vols opened the season with a 75-43 win against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 7. They took 44 3-pointers, the second-most in a game in program history. Tyreke Key led Tennessee with 17 points.

Tennessee heads to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis starting Nov. 23. It will play three games in three days in the holiday tournament.

Forward Uros Plavsic left UT’s loss to Colorado in the first half with an ankle injury. Coach Rick Barnes said afterward that Plavsic could not return because the ankle “swelled up pretty good.”

Tennessee Vols basketball vs. Florida Gulf Coast live score updates

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.