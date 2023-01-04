Tennessee basketball routs Mississippi State, Josiah-Jordan James Returns

Santiago Vescovi slipped behind a screen and didn’t come out the other side.

The Tennessee basketball senior uncorked a 3-pointer, draining his third straight to open against Mississippi State with some help from Jonas Aidoo. The Vols led 16-0 and the thorough torching was on as the Vols looked a lot like a team destined for a deep March on this Tuesday in January.

The Vols — and a healthy Josiah-Jordan James — obliterated Mississippi State and its highly regarded defense in an 87-53 win at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Vescovi led No. 9 Tennessee (12-2, 2-0 SEC) with 14 points. James played 17 minutes, scoring eight points and tallying four assists against the Bulldogs (11-3, 0-2), who allowed 54.5 points per game entering Tuesday. Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and a career-high 10 assists, his first career double-double.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button