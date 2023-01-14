Tennessee basketball retires Chris Lofton’s jersey number

One of the most prolific 3-point shooters in the history of Division I college basketball still moves gracefully at Thompson-Boiling Arena.

Instead of sprinting for Jumpers as Chris Lofton once did for Tennessee basketball from 2004-08, he walked to half court with microphone in hand.

In front of more than 21,678 fans, Tennessee retired Lofton’s jersey during Halftime of its game with Kentucky on Saturday. Lofton’s No. 5 jersey will be the fifth men’s basketball jersey to hang from the rafters in the school’s history, joining Bernard King, Ernie Grunfeld, Allan Houston and Dale Ellis.

Kentucky beat the Vols 63-56.

Every seat had a flier of Lofton on it prior to tip off for a sea of ​​fans donned in orange and white. One side included notable achievements, such as being the program’s fourth-leading scorer (2,131) and having the most made 3-pointers (431) in SEC history. During some Timeouts in the first half, Highlights of Lofton were shown on the videoboard consistently followed by a round of applause and cheers.

Chris Lofton poses for a photo with his family during a game between the Tennessee Vols and the Kentucky Wildcats, in Thompson-Boling Arena, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

The love for Lofton was palpable in the building, and he reciprocated the love from fans.

“I just want to thank Vol Nation for the support for my four years here and the support you still (show) me now,” Lofton said during halftime. “I want to thank my family, friends, old teammates going back to support this day for me. It’s very special. I love y’all.”

