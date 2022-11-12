Tennessee basketball recruiting pipeline Rolling at Link Academy

Rick Barnes and Rod Clark headed to Missouri in early October.

The Tennessee basketball Coach and Clark had recruiting business to attend at Link Academy in Branson, where Vols signees Cameron Carr and Cade Phillips are playing this season.

“It is a terrific situation to get someone from because you know it is pretty much advanced in terms of what you could be looking for,” Barnes said Friday. “The players you get there, you do know they come out with a pretty good idea of ​​what they are getting ready to step into here.”

Tennessee has signed three players from Link Academy in the past two cycles. Forward Julian Phillips came out of Link Academy in the 2022 class and signed with No. 11 UT (1-0), which faces Colorado (1-0) on Sunday (2 pm ET, ESPN) at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

