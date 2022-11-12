Tennessee basketball recruiting pipeline Rolling at Link Academy

Rick Barnes and Rod Clark headed to Missouri in early October.

The Tennessee basketball Coach and Clark had recruiting business to attend at Link Academy in Branson, where Vols signees Cameron Carr and Cade Phillips are playing this season.

“It is a terrific situation to get someone from because you know it is pretty much advanced in terms of what you could be looking for,” Barnes said Friday. “The players you get there, you do know they come out with a pretty good idea of ​​what they are getting ready to step into here.”

Tennessee has signed three players from Link Academy in the past two cycles. Forward Julian Phillips came out of Link Academy in the 2022 class and signed with No. 11 UT (1-0), which faces Colorado (1-0) on Sunday (2 pm ET, ESPN) at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Barnes and Clark offered Carr on that Oct. 5. visit to Link Academy, where Clark has been a constant visitor due to his ties to the area. Clark, a second-year assistant, coached at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas and with MoKan Elite, an AAU team that has had Link Academy players on it.

Carr committed Tuesday and signed Wednesday at the start of the early signing period as one of four incoming recruits. UT’s class Ranks No. 8 in the Nation in the 247Sports Composite.

Link Academy was founded prior to the 2021-22 season and is located on the Camp Kanakuk campus. Julian Phillips joined for the first year after playing his first three high-school seasons at Blythewood High School in South Carolina. That team also featured five-star Arkansas freshman Jordan Walsh and four-star Ohio State freshman Felix Okpara.

Cade Phillips, who is from Jacksonville, Alabama, committed to UT in May and was looking for an option for his senior season. They visited Link Academy and opted to attend.

“(The Phillipses) knew our thoughts about it and how much we appreciated what they do there,” Barnes said.

Carr is heading into his second season at Link Academy. The 6-foot-5 guard rose late in the summer and the Vols swooped into his recruitment to snare their third Link Academy-affiliated prospect.

Tennessee also has offered 2024 four-star forward Tyler McKinley and 2025 four-star guards BJ Davis-Ray and Aaron Rowe as the Vols continue to work on recruiting the new Powerhouse program.

“It is a place where they are going to be exposed to a culture, the way they are expected to represent Link Academy on and off the court,” Barnes said. “The way they go about their weight room, the conditioning there, what they do on the court … They go there and they learn so much more than just basketball.”

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics.