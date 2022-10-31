Tennessee basketball players troll Kentucky fans with SEC Championship rings

Tennessee’s Athletic department spent Saturday night honoring all of its Championship teams and Athletes from last year while the third-ranked Vols were taking down No. 19 Kentucky 44-6.

When the men’s basketball chance got their turn, they didn’t let it go to waste. The SEC Tournament Championship Trophy was shown off on the field during the timeout. Then, as players left the field, they walked towards the Kentucky fans in the Northeast corner of Neyland Stadium, showing off their SEC Tournament Championship rings.



The men’s basketball team waving at Kentucky fans during commercial break. pic.twitter.com/3jZJ5iCjSg — CHANNEL (@CHANNEL_TN_) October 30, 2022

Tennessee won the SEC Tournament in March at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., beating Mississippi State in the quarterfinals, Kentucky in the semifinals and Texas A&M in the Championship game. It was the program’s first conference tournament title since 1979.



The Vols lost 107-79 against Kentucky in January at Rupp Arena in Lexington. They rebounded for a 76-63 win in Knoxville a month later, though, before winning the rubber match in the SEC Tournament, 69-62.



Tennessee has earned its head-to-head bragging rights against Kentucky during the Rick Barnes era, with the Vols winning 10 of their 17 games against the Wildcats dating back to 2016, the first season under Barnes.



Barnes led the Vols to wins in Knoxville in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, along with the win at Thompson-Boling Arena in February. Tennessee won at Rupp Arena in 2018, 2020 and 2021 and beat Kentucky in the SEC Tournament in 2019 and again last March.



Tennessee, ranked No. 11 in both the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll, starts the new basketball season with the regular-season opener on November 7, hosting Tennessee Tech in Knoxville. The rivalry with Kentucky renews on January 14 at Thompson-Boling Arena and at Rupp Arena in Lexington on February 18.



The preseason schedule included a closed-door scrimmage with Michigan State in Knoxville last week and a 99-80 win over No. 2 Gonzaga is Friday night in an exhibition game in Frisco, Texas.



Tyreke Key, the Indiana State graduate-transfer, starred against the Zags, leading the Vols with 26 points. Olivier Nkamhoua had 11 points and 14 rebounds, Uros Plavsic had 12 points while going 6-for-6 from the field and five-star freshman wing Julian Phillips scored all of his 12 points in the second half, going 3-for-4 from the 3-point line.

“First of all,” Barnes said Friday night after the exhibition win, “I think that for both of us, for both Gonzaga and us, it was a great (opportunity) this time of year. I’ve said I think we ought to be playing three or four of these (exhibition) games before we even get into the season. Because I think it’s not only good for us, to play this kind of competition, but it’s great for the officials to get started.



“Both teams, first half, it was a high-level game played. Both teams, I think, are pretty good Offensive teams.”

