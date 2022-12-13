Tennessee basketball moves up in AP Poll following win in Brooklyn

Tennessee moved up one spot to No. 6 following its 56-53 win over No. 13 Maryland on Sunday afternoon inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It was the second win of a perfect week for the Vols, who defeated Eastern Kentucky 84-59 on Wednesday night in Knoxville.

Sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler led the way with 12 points against Maryland in his return home to New York. Zeigler was the only Vol in double-digits to go along with three rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal in 25 minutes. Fellow New York native Tobe Awaka chipped in seven points and eight rebounds in increased minutes as a result of the Vols being without a couple of key players.

Awaka played a season-high 17 minutes and had the best plus/minus on the team with a +17. In flirting with a double-double, Awaka also grabbed five Offensive rebounds and had an assist, block and steal.

“Sometimes players just need an opportunity,” Rick Barnes said. “He’s put himself in position now, if I were those other guys, I would be concerned. I would. Because you can’t play them all. You can, but think about it, that gives us a terrific front lineup with Jonas, when he decides he’s going to get right. With Uros, Tobe and Olivier. That’s what we want. We want depth in there.

“I’m telling you, he earned Everybody’s confidence today. He’ll continue to have those opportunities.”

Tennessee was without a senior guard Josiah-Jordan James against Maryland who missed his fifth game of the season as he continues to battle knee soreness stemming from offseason knee surgery. UT was also without a sophomore forward Jonas Aidoo who was dealing with flu-like symptoms, which presented Awaka with the opportunity in his return home.

The Vols did return Santiago Vescovi to the lineup, however, after the senior guard missed the previous two games after spraining his left shoulder against McNeese State on Nov. 30. Vescovi scored seven points in his return. He also had seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in a team-high 37 minutes.

For the game, the Vols held Maryland to 33% shooting from the floor and 2-of-24 (8%) from three. They’ve now held their opponents under 33 percent shooting eight times this season.

Tennessee isn’t back in action until next weekend when it flies out to Arizona to take on the 9th-ranked Wildcats (8-1). Tipoff next Saturday night in Tucson is scheduled for 10:30 pm ET on ESPN2.