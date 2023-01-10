Tennessee basketball makes jump in AP Poll

Tennessee basketball moved up three spots to No. 5 in Monday’s updated AP Poll after winning both of its games last week. The Vols beat Mississippi State at home on Tuesday night 87-53 before traveling to South Carolina on Saturday and beating the Gamecocks 85-42. UT is the second-highest ranked SEC team.

The Vols are one of five SEC teams ranked. Alabama was the highest-ranked SEC team at No. 4, while Arkansas dropped two spots to No. 15. Missouri is ranked. Well. 20 and Auburn is ranked No. 21.

Tennessee dominated Mississippi State from start to finish after Male Plavsic won the opening tip and scored on the first possession of the game. Paired with a trio of three’s from Santiago Vescovi and an early three from Tyreke Key, it would ignite a 16-0 run to start the game. The Vols would never lead by fewer than the 16-point lead they established out of the gate.

UT led by as many as 35 points on the night courtesy of a dominating first half performance. The run to start the game ultimately grew to 20-3 before UT would go on to lead by as many as 29 in the opening frame. Tennessee shot 63% from the field and 9-of-14 from behind the three-point line to take a 46-22 halftime lead into the locker room.

Five different Vols reached double-figures against the Bulldogs. Vescovi led the way with 14 points, while Zeigler and Julian Phillips each scored 11, and Plavsic and Olivier Nkamhoua both scored 10, respectfully. Vescovi was red hot from the three-point line, starting the game 4-of-5 from deep to go along with three rebounds, two assists and two steals for the game. Zeigler would record his first career double-double, dishing out 10 assists to go along with his 11 points, four rebounds and three steals.

The highlight of the night for the Volunteers was the return of Josiah-Jordan James. The senior guard checked in at the 15:14 mark of the first half to make his first appearance since Dec. 7 and just his sixth of the season.

It didn’t take long for James to make an impact despite missing his first two shots of the game. He picked up a Steal in his second shift on the floor and went on to catch a lob from Zeigler in transition that gave Tennessee a 40-14 lead with 2:48 remaining in the first half. James was mobbed at midcourt by his teammates after the play. He would go on to knock down a pair of three’s to finish with eight points on 3-of-5 shooting, four assists and a steal in 17 minutes.

Tennessee also cruised to a dominating win against South Carolina to begin SEC play with three straight wins. UT was led by a game-high 21 points from Nkamhoua on 10-of-10 shooting from the floor. Nkamhoua also grabbed 10 rebounds to finish with his first double-double of the season. Four of his rebounds came on the offensive glass while he also tallied a steal on the defensive end.

Nkamhoua was one of four Vols to finish in double figures. Vescovi was 5-of-9 from the floor for 12 points while James also finished with 12 in his return to his home state. The Charleston native also grabbed three rebounds in his second game back from injury. Sophomore forward Jonas Aidoo chipped in 15 points on 2-of-3 shooting from three.

As a team, the Volunteers shot 51% from the field and 45% from the three-point line while holding Carolina to 25% shooting and 15% from three. They held five-star freshman GG Jackson to zero points on 0-of-8 shooting and forced him into four turnovers. The Vols also won the rebounding battle 48-21 and outscored the Gamecocks 36-16 in the paint.

Tennessee will be back in action on Tuesday night in Knoxville when it hosts Vanderbilt. Tipoff with Jerry Stackhouse’s Commodores (8-7, 1-1 SEC) is scheduled for 9 pm ET on the SEC Network.