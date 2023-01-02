Tennessee Basketball Makes Cut For Five-Star Forward

Class of 2024 five-star Airious (Ace) Bailey released a top 12 schools list including Tennessee basketball Saturday.

Bailey’s first cut includes Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Oregon, Rutgers, South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia.

The Powder Springs, Georgia native’s first cut shows his southern ties, including five SEC schools as well as Memphis.

Bailey is one of the top recruits in the entire 2024 recruiting cycle, ranking as the nation’s No. 6 players and No. 3 small forwards according to the 247sports composite rankings.

The 6-foot-9, 185 pound forward can play on the wing or in the interior. Bailey is a strong shooter without much of a back-to-basket Offensive game, but his size and athleticism allows him to guard bigger players.

More From RTI: Tennessee Signee Plans To Join Team In January

Bailey visited four of his top 12 schools this fall including Auburn, Georgia, Rutgers and Tennessee. The five-star Recruit visited Knoxville the same weekend the Tennessee football team knocked off Alabama.

Auburn is the only school Bailey has visited twice and the Tigers could be a tough team to beat out for the Atlanta prospect. Bruce Pearl and Auburn have an abundance of success recruiting prospects at Bailey’s McEachern High School.

The Tigers have signed five-star recruits Sharife Cooper and Isaac Okoro from McEachern in the last half decade.

Tennessee has yet to land a player in the 2024 recruiting class but signed four prospects for the 2023 class during the early signing period.