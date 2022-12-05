Tennessee basketball makes big jump in AP Poll

Tennessee basketball moved up six spots to No. 7 in this week’s AP Poll after winning both of its games over the last week.

The Vols returned home from winning the Battle 4 Atlantis and after moving up nine spots to No. 13 in last week’s AP Poll, defeated McNeese State 76-40 on Wednesday night and Alcorn State 94-40 on Sunday evening. They did so without a senior guard Josiah-Jordan James in the win over McNeese, and without a fellow senior guard Santiago Vescovi in the win over Alcorn.

Vescovi is dealing with a left shoulder strain he suffered against McNeese and is considered day-to-day moving forward. James returned to action against Alcorn and scored two points after he missed the previous four games due to knee soreness stemming from offseason knee surgery.

“It is really tough missing games because I am in the latter part of my career,” James said after Sunday’s win. “I am trying to cherish every moment. Being on the sideline isn’t a lot of fun. You have to do what is best for my health and my situation. I respect Coach for respecting me and my decisions and the decisions of Chad (Newman) and G(arrett Medenwald). Moving forward, it will be a game-to-game thing. It feels good. It has felt good for the last couple of days. I like where we are at right now.”

Tennessee extended its winning streak to six games with its 94-40 win over Alcorn State. It led wire-to-wire and were led by a season-high 20 points from the senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua. Freshman wing Julian Phillips was the second of six Vols to score in double figures. In addition to Phillips’ 18 points, Jahmai Mashack scored 13, Male Plavsic scored 12, Tyreke Key scored 11 and Zakai Zeigler scored 10, respectively.

“I would say that (it was the most complete effort of the season),” Rick Barnes said following the win. “When you look at it, the fact that we Assisted 27 on 33 baskets, I guess. That’s how we’re at our best. And we were able to turn some turnovers into some baskets, obviously, that makes it easier in some ways . But that was a good defensive effort. Overall I would tell you that it was our most complete game on both ends in terms of concentration.”

Tennessee led Alcorn State 49-22 at the half behind 55% shooting from the field. On the other end, the Vols held Alcorn to 33% shooting and forced 11 turnovers that led to 17 points. Phillips had a game-high 14 points at the break while Key had nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from three. Zeigler had seven and both Plavsic and Nkamhoua had six.

The Vols used a 14-2 run to start the second half and push the lead to 39. They would go on to lead by as many as 55 points and outscore the Braves 45-18 over the final 20 minutes of the game.

“Alcorn, I’ll tell you, our guys I think gave them the Ultimate compliment, because they were locked in, ready to play,” Barnes said. “Just the Mindset coming in, I think it’s really a compliment to Alcorn State. Because we showed them how hard they fight. They don’t ever give up. We actually said the other night against McNeese, we won the game but we weren’t ‘t the hardest-playing team on the court the other night. We wanted to see if we could do that tonight.”

Tennessee will wrap up its three-game homestand against Eastern Kentucky (4-4) on Wednesday night at 7 pm ET on the SEC Network. It’ll then travel to Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon to take on No. 13 Maryland (8-0) at 4:30 pm ET in the Hall of Fame Invitational.