Tennessee Basketball Live Updates Against Kentucky Basketball

For once, Tennessee enters play as a double-digit favorite over Kentucky. Some would have assumed we were talking about football if we had shared that statement a few months ago.

The reality is that the Volunteers are one of the top teams in America with an excellent head coach. Rick Barnes has this group prepared for anything, which is why they have raced out to an Unthinkable start.

Meanwhile, Kentucky is mightily struggling for its standards. John Calipari has spoken on multiple occasions about potentially adjusting his philosophy, a concerning development only a few games into conference play.

If the Wildcats intend to right their woes, it starts today against Tennessee. The Volunteers are college basketball’s No. 5 team and the No. 2 team in the SEC. It’s quite possible they come out swinging against Kentucky and attempt to win before the first half buzzer.

UK will play desperate, something Tennessee must prepare for. A program with such history can’t catch them off guard, and we will find out how ready they are in a few short moments.

How To Watch Kentucky @ Tennessee

Saturday, January 14th, 2023. Game time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tennessee) Live stream is fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

