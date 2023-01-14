Tennessee Basketball Live Updates Against Kentucky Basketball

For once, Tennessee enters play as a double-digit favorite over Kentucky. Some would have assumed we were talking about football if we had shared that statement a few months ago.

The reality is that the Volunteers are one of the top teams in America with an excellent head coach. Rick Barnes has this group prepared for anything, which is why they have raced out to an Unthinkable start.

Meanwhile, Kentucky is mightily struggling for its standards. John Calipari has spoken on multiple occasions about potentially adjusting his philosophy, a concerning development only a few games into conference play.

