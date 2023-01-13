Tennessee Basketball How To Watch Against Kentucky Basketball

Currently, the Volunteers are the class of the SEC. They started conference play 4-0, routing South Carolina and Mississippi State.

The orange and white narrowly escaped disaster against Vanderbilt. The Commodores led at halftime, but a 14-2 spurt from Tennessee to start the second half propelled them to a comfortable win.

Vandy head Coach Jerry Stackhouse called Tennessee the “best team in the SEC.” Stackhouse played 18 years in the NBA, making two all-star teams, but even he was at a loss for words.

Meanwhile, head coach Rick Barnes said that the Commodores played them as tough as any team this season. Tennessee gets another opportunity to prove themselves on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Kentucky Wildcats.

Head Coach John Calipari stated on multiple occasions that he believes the team will improve, and taking on the No. 5 Volunteers give them a chance to get on track. Kentucky is coming off their worst two losses, a blowout against Alabama and a tight loss to the 8-8 South Carolina Gamecocks.

How To Watch Kentucky @ Tennessee

Gameday: Saturday, January 14th, 2023.

Saturday, January 14th, 2023. Game time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tennessee) Live stream is fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

