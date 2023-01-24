Tennessee Basketball How To Watch Against Georgia Basketball

College basketball is a game of runs in one contest or the entire season. Tennessee rode a wave of momentum into the Kentucky game, crashing after the Wildcats out-executed them for forty minutes.

They even struggled in the first half against Mississippi State. However, they stayed the course and ensured they fought through adversity. They have been excellent in the last three halves of basketball, blowing out the Bulldogs in the second half and handling the LSU Tigers.

The Volunteers now get an interesting challenge against Georgia. The Bulldogs have struggled on the basketball court for the past decade-plus, but new head Coach Mike White has them playing strong basketball.

The red and black are 13-6 with a 3-3 SEC record. They have taken down Auburn, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss so far and have looked impressive.

The AP Poll has Tennessee as the No. 4 teams in college basketball after six teams in the previous top ten lost. They are the No. 2 team in the SEC, behind the red-hot Alabama Crimson Tide.

Scroll to Continue

How To Watch Georgia @ Tennessee

Gameday: Wednesday, January 25th, 2023.

Wednesday, January 25th, 2023. Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tennessee) Live stream is fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

YYou can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.