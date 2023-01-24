Tennessee Basketball How To Watch Against Georgia Basketball

College basketball is a game of runs in one contest or the entire season. Tennessee rode a wave of momentum into the Kentucky game, crashing after the Wildcats out-executed them for forty minutes.

They even struggled in the first half against Mississippi State. However, they stayed the course and ensured they fought through adversity. They have been excellent in the last three halves of basketball, blowing out the Bulldogs in the second half and handling the LSU Tigers.

