Tennessee Basketball Enters as Large Favorites Over Kentucky Basketball

This basketball season has brought several unprecedented events in Tennessee’s way. One of the biggest is being a double-digit favorite over the Kentucky Wildcats, who have historically ruled the SEC.

Each major sportsbook has Tennessee Heavily favored, a reflection of its standing. The Volunteers are the No. 5 team nationally, second in the SEC to only Alabama. Meanwhile, Kentucky has had a disappointing season, with the low mark coming against South Carolina. The Wildcats lose at home to an 8-8 Gamecocks team going through severe struggles.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button