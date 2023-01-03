Tennessee basketball drops in AP Poll following Ole Miss win

Tennessee basketball dropped one spot to No. 8 in Monday’s updated AP Poll following its 63-59 win over Ole Miss last night Wednesday night in Oxford to open up SEC play. UT is the second-highest ranked SEC team.

Five SEC teams are ranked in this week’s AP Poll. Alabama is the highest after flipping spots with Tennessee to move up to No. 7. Arkansas dropped four spots to No. 13, Missouri is freshly ranked at No. 20 after beating Kentucky and Auburn dropped two spots to No. 22 despite beating Florida.

Mississippi State — who Tennessee plays on Tuesday night — fell out of the top 25 after losing to Alabama. Kentucky also dropped out as a result of their 14-point loss at Mizzou.

The Vols (11-2, 1-0 SEC) outscored the Rebels 35-25 in the second half to overcome a six-point Halftime deficit and begin conference play in the win column. They were led by 22 points from the senior guard Santiago Vescovi is 8-of-14 shooting from the field and 3-of-7 shooting from behind the three-point line. Vescovi also had two steals, an assist and a rebound. Sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler was the only other Vol to reach double-figures with 13 points, three assists, two steals, a block and a rebound.

The Vols held preseason All-SEC guard Matthew Murrell to five points on 1-of-11 shooting and 1-of-9 from three. They entered the game averaging 15.6 points on 40.6% shooting. Murrell also turned it over four times before fouling out in 34 minutes. His plus/minus of -5 was tied for worst on the team.

Tennessee senior guard Josiah-Jordan James missed his fourth straight game as he continues to battle left knee soreness. James has now played in just five of 13 possible games this season following offseason knee surgery. Barnes was much more optimistic about James, however, when he met with the media on Monday morning.

“He is doing better,” Barnes said. “He is starting to work his way back in. We will see what that leads to, but he is working his way back in.”

While Vescovi and Zeigler led the way offensively against Ole Miss, it was the sophomore forward Jonas Aidoo who had the biggest impact, particularly in the second half. Aidoo scored six points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots as he helped limit the Rebels to 25 points on 28% shooting from the field. Aidoo nearly finished with a double-double for the second consecutive game. In 29 minutes, the 6-foot-11 forward finished with eight points on 4-of-8 shooting to go along with 13 rebounds, three blocks and two assists. Six of his rebounds were on the offensive glass.

Well. 7 Tennessee (11-2, 1-0 SEC) is back in action on Tuesday night when it hosts Mississippi State (11-2, 0-1) in its first home game of conference play. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm ET on ESPN2. The Bulldogs opened conference play last Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa with a 78-67 loss to No. 8 Alabama.

The Vols will then head to South Carolina (7-6, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday afternoon to face the Gamecocks. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET.