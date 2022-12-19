Tennessee basketball drops in AP Poll following loss to Arizona

Tennessee basketball dropped two spots to No. 8 in Monday’s updated AP Poll following its 75-70 loss to No. 9 Arizona in Tucson on Saturday night. The Vols saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end against the Wildcats.

Arizona outscored Tennessee 40-35 in the second half to split the two-game home-and-home series after it was tied going into the locker room at the break. The Vols won 77-73 in Knoxville last season.

Sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the floor and 3-of-6 shooting from three to lead the Vols. Zeigler was one of only two Vols to score in double figures. Senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua scored 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting and 2-of-4 shooting from three.

Foul trouble was pivotal throughout the game. Tennessee was whistled for 24 fouls which led to Arizona shooting 24-of-27 from the Charity stripe for the game, whereas the Vols only took 10 free throws off of the 15 fouls the Wildcats were called for. Rick Barnes wasn’t pleased with the discrepancy following the game.

“I have a lot of respect for these three officials,” Barnes told the media. “I’ve known them for a long time but not real happy because I didn’t see it that way. And I don’t want to take anything away from Arizona. We were going inside as much as they were and I don’t know. I don’t know what to say other than I thought a couple plays at the end— it’s going to be tough for us to look at. I know when we get that on tape it’s going to be tough to look at them with our players.

“Again, I don’t want to take anything away from Arizona because in games like this they’re hard fought and I know those guys are trying to work hard, but that one play at the end where Santi (Vescovi) went down the court and all three guys said they didn’t see it. That’s tough to take at that point in time. Like I said, I’ve got great respect for those guys. I’ve been around them, but certainly there was a wide difference in free throws tonight.”

Arizona opened the second half on a 10-4 run to take the lead and would later extend the deficit to as many as 10 with 7:22 remaining courtesy of yet another 10-4 run. But a self-inflicted wound when guard Kerr Crisis was whistled for a technical foul from the bench allowed Zeigler to make two technical free throws and spark a 12-3 Vols run that cut it to a one-point game with 5:15 remaining.

Tennessee was unable to recapture the lead after coming back. It missed multiple looks from behind the three-point line in the final minutes and had two costly turnovers to go along with a couple of defensive breakdowns that allowed Arizona to escape with the win.

“We had some pretty good looks at it,” Barnes said. “We didn’t have enough guys have good enough nights, I think offensively. And then some of them are players that have been very consistent on the defensive end and had some breakdowns at the wrong time.

“We’re better than that, but give Arizona credit. It was a hard fought game which you knew it would be. When you go on the road and you guys know that. Coming down the stretch in a possession game like that you can not, can’t turn it over the way we did and you can’t have the defensive breakdowns. That’s simply sometimes just fouling and putting guys on the free throw line.”

The game was tied 35-35 at halftime following a delay Jahmai Mashack layup off a nice Jonas Aidoo passport Zeigler led the way with nine points at the half, while Nkamhoua chipped in eight points and Male Plavsic scored six.

It was Nkamhoua and Plavsic that allowed Tennessee to have an early lead. Following three’s from Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key, Plavsic scored back-to-back buckets to give the Vols a 10-6 lead. Yet, after a technical foul on Plavsic for getting in the face of an Arizona player, the Cats went on a 6-0 run to take a 13-6 lead at the first media timeout.

Arizona’s lead didn’t last very long. Along with three’s from Zeigler and Key, Nkamhoua hit two three’s within a three-minute stretch to give Tennessee a 27-20 lead just over Midway through the first half. Zeigler then hit a floater in the lane to end a 7-0 Wildcat run and give the Vols the lead back, 31-29, at the final media timeout.

Tennessee was once again without Josiah-Jordan James. The senior guard missed his sixth game of the season due to left knee soreness stemming from offseason knee surgery.

The Vols will be back in action on Wednesday night when they host Austin Peay at 6 pm ET. They’ll then hit the road a week later following Christmas to begin SEC play on Dec. 28 at Ole Miss.