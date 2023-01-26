Tennessee Basketball Brings Out Alternate Jerseys For Big 12/SEC Challenge

The Big 12/SEC Challenge will have every college basketball fan’s attention on Saturday. Tennessee plays in one of the day’s biggest games, as they will take on the No. 10 Texas Longhorns.

Big games call for cool storylines, and the Volunteers gave us one on Thursday afternoon. The school announced they would don some new alternate threads against Texas, a throwback to some of their early uniforms.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button