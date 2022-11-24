Tennessee basketball blasts Butler in Battle 4 Atlantis opener

Santiago Vescovi was on a heater and he didn’t need much.

The Tennessee basketball guard slipped behind a Julian Phillips screen and popped a 3-pointer, swishing it. They turned nonchalantly down the court while Phillips celebrated Vescovi’s third 3-pointer in a rapid second-half stretch. The Vols were rolling on a 17-1 run and playing their best basketball of the regular season.

Well. 22 Tennessee (3-1) blasted Butler (3-2) in a 71-45 win to open the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Vescovi led the Vols with 13 points. Julian Phillips had 11, keying the second-half roll.

The Vols forced 23 turnovers.

The second-half run started with Jahmai Mashack, defense

Jahmai Mashack came in with 14:24 and Tennessee leading 36-34. Tennessee forced five turnovers and went on a 17-1 run in the following 5:09.

