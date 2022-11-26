Tennessee basketball beats Kansas to win Battle 4 Atlantis title

Julian Phillips dove to the court, Rolling over Chasing a loose ball before settling into a seated position. The Tennessee basketball freshman bellowed.

Jonas Aidoo and Zakai Zeigler rushed to join Phillips’ jubilation, hoisting Phillips to his feet.

The Vols led Kansas 62-48 with barely a minute to play and their defense hadn’t relented. Slap any verb you want on it: Well. 22 Tennessee (5-1) smothered, shut down, stifled, stopped and smacked No. 3 Kansas (6-1) to claim the Battle 4 Atlantis with a 64-50 win.

“We just like to play defense and we just happen to be good at it — thanks to him,” Zeigler said with a smile and a point toward Vols Coach Rick Barnes.

Vescovi had a team-high 20 points for the Vols, who won three games in three days to win the holiday tournament. They made five 3-pointers. Zeigler had 14 points with three 3-pointers, including a pair to bury the Jayhawks in the second half.

“They’ve just got a fight in them,” Barnes said of Zeigler and Vescovi. “We have started to develop the kind of mentality defensively. What we did tonight, in three days, it’s physically tough.”

Senior guard Josiah-Jordan James did not play for the third straight game. They missed the tournament due to knee soreness.

The Vols shut down Kansas’ top two threats

Tennessee played another elite defensive game Friday to cap the tournament.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button