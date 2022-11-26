Tennessee basketball beats Kansas to win Battle 4 Atlantis title

Julian Phillips dove to the court, Rolling over Chasing a loose ball before settling into a seated position. The Tennessee basketball freshman bellowed.

Jonas Aidoo and Zakai Zeigler rushed to join Phillips’ jubilation, hoisting Phillips to his feet.

The Vols led Kansas 62-48 with barely a minute to play and their defense hadn’t relented. Slap any verb you want on it: Well. 22 Tennessee (5-1) smothered, shut down, stifled, stopped and smacked No. 3 Kansas (6-1) to claim the Battle 4 Atlantis with a 64-50 win.

“We just like to play defense and we just happen to be good at it — thanks to him,” Zeigler said with a smile and a point toward Vols Coach Rick Barnes.

Vescovi had a team-high 20 points for the Vols, who won three games in three days to win the holiday tournament. They made five 3-pointers. Zeigler had 14 points with three 3-pointers, including a pair to bury the Jayhawks in the second half.

“They’ve just got a fight in them,” Barnes said of Zeigler and Vescovi. “We have started to develop the kind of mentality defensively. What we did tonight, in three days, it’s physically tough.”

Senior guard Josiah-Jordan James did not play for the third straight game. They missed the tournament due to knee soreness.

The Vols shut down Kansas’ top two threats

Tennessee played another elite defensive game Friday to cap the tournament.

“These guys came out and sustained it,” Barnes said. “It has been three days of hard-nosed defensive basketball against some physicality, different matchups.”

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson and guard Gradey Dick averaged 24.3 points and 16.8 points, respectively, entering Friday. The Vols took the Jayhawks’ top two threats out of the game with ferocious defense. Wilson and Dick combined for 21 points on 5-for-23 shooting.

“We know we can’t control if we make shots or not,” Zeigler said. “But our mentality was pretty much just to stop the man in front of us, then just stay solid on the defensive end, because offense will come if you play solid defense.”

Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. fouled out in 18 minutes. They had four turnovers and two points.

Santiago Vescovi got Rolling offensively

Vescovi didn’t make a 3-pointer until overtime against USC on Thursday. He made his first attempt Friday, then hit back-to-back 3-pointers later in the half. They hit another pair on consecutive possessions in the second half to extend Tennessee’s lead from 39-34 to 45-34.

Vescovi was shooting 29.7% on 3-pointers this season after shooting 40.3% last season.

Tennessee had a turnover problem to start

Tennessee had a season-high 16 turnovers in its 71-45 win against Butler on Wednesday. It topped that number in the first half Friday with 17 before having seven second-half turnovers.

“Once we cut that down and when we cut it down, it was a whole different ball game and I believe that showed in the second half,” Zeigler said.

The Jayhawks scored 14 of their 25 first-half points off UT’s turnovers. UT averaged 13.6 turnovers through six games.

Up next

Tennessee hosts McNeese State on Wednesday (7:15 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics.