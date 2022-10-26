Tennessee basketball 2022-23 season preview: Vols’ frontcourt

John Fulkerson was the most experienced player on Tennessee basketball for the past three years. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield was the rising star for the Vols. Those two occupied the post down the stretch of last season as they won the SEC Tournament Championship. Now, Fulkerson has graduated, and Huntley-Hatfield has transferred.

As a result, Rick Barnes has a bit of roster reshaping to do in the post if he’s going to maintain and build on what the Vols did last year. Of course, a huge part of this is how small Barnes chooses to play. In the past, he’s shown a preference for two true post players.

However, after an injury last year, he went small the rest of the way, and it worked. As we get set to look at the Vols down low this year, we’ll analyze all their personnel, from Returners to freshmen to questions before closing with a final take. We start our preview of Tennessee basketball forwards, though, by looking at transfers added.

The men’s Tennessee basketball Volunteers have to deal with some attrition in the post for the 2022-2023 season.

Transfers added

Alec Kegler

6’4″ 212 pounds

Sophomore

Clarksville, Tenn.

He is built more like a guard, but Alec Kegler is listed as a forward for the Vols. Perhaps he could be a Dane Bradshaw type, depending on how he plays. Last year at Roane State Community College, Kegler averaged 17 points and five rebounds while leading his team to its first ever TCCAA/NJCAA Region VII Championship and earning first-team All-TCCAA.

The Graduate of Northeast High School wasn’t a notable name among newcomers this offseason, but given what he did at the junior college level, there’s good reason to keep an eye on him. UT has some questions in the post, and Kegler may be the answer nobody saw coming.

Colin Coyne

6’9″ 239 pounds

Junior

Fredericksburg, Va.

Joining the Vols from a Division III school, the University of Mary Washington in Virginia, Colin Coyne is not likely to see much action for Tennessee basketball this year. The graduate of Stafford Senior High School averaged three points and just over two and a half rebounds for them last year, but he does bring more size.