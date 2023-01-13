Tennessee at Texas A&M: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Tennessee is on a roll as it has won five games in a row as the Vols go on the road to take on Texas A&M. Tennessee has been playing well this year with a 12-6 record. In this winning streak, it has displayed a prolific offense. The Volunteers have scored 80 or more points in four of those five games. The Aggies are on a different trajectory with a 5-9 record, having lost five straight. Texas A&M is winless in SEC play as the Aggies try to change all of that tonight at home. The Aggies are coming off a particularly lopsided affair at home, losing to Ole Miss 57-38. Texas A&M could just not muster much on offense much of the night. It was especially troubling for the Aggies when they could only net five points in the final quarter to thwart any attempt at a comeback.

