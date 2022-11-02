Tennessee at Georgia, Alabama at LSU define SEC race

This weekend in college football is a viewer’s paradise with several games involving playoff contenders that will undoubtedly make or break a team’s season. Not only will Tennessee at Georgia and LSU versus Alabama grab everyone’s attention in Week 10, but unbeaten Clemson goes on the road to battle an improving Notre Dame team in a Matchup the Tigers need to win to stay inside the final four.

Frontrunners in the SEC’s respective divisions will be decided between the Hedges and in Baton Rouge where top 10 matchups give us a closer look at the squads closest to potential semifinal appearances.

Season results: Brad Crawford (60-22 straight; 49-29-2 against the spread); Chris Hummer (55-27 straight; 47-31-2 ATS). Yet another winning week for both of us continues to make Readers cash, but I’m still salty about TCU’s backdoor cover on fourth down at West Virginia. The Mountaineers plus points was the play in that game and looked like a Winner for 59.5 minutes prior to Max Duggan’s final touchdown pass to win by 10. Sometimes, you get Lucky in betting and other times, it just doesn’t go your way.

Here are our against the spread and straight up Prediction for Week 10’s best games.