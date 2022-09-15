Tennessee-Akron football score predictions

Well. 16 Tennessee (2-0) will host Akron (1-1) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 3 (7 p.m. EDT, SEC Network+).

The Vols enter its Week 3 nonconference contest following a 34-27 overtime win at Pittsburgh.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

2022 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule: Vols Wire’s Downloadable schedule wallpaper

Ahead of the Week 3 matchup, Vols Wire provides score predictions for the Tennessee-Akron game.

Score predictions for the Tennessee-Akron Matchup at Neyland Stadium are listed below.

Dan Harralson (Vols Wire): Tennessee 56, Akron 9



Ken Lay (Vols Wire): Tennessee 59, Akron 10



Phil Jones (former Vol): Tennessee 49, Akron 3



Pete Fiutak (College Football News): Tennessee 55, Akron 6



Average final score: Tennessee 54.8, Akron 7



