Tenille Arts continues the rise of women in all aspects of country music

Love may keep us together.

But so does country music.

Tenille Arts says country music is big in her native Canada. But to make it big, she has moved to Nashville, where Canadians Shania Twain (Windsor) and Terri Clark (Montreal) revved up their careers.

Arts is from Weyburn, Saskatchewan. That’s a long way from Abilene, where she will be Saturday as a co-headliner for Rehab ’23 at the Abilene Convention Center. Joining her will be someone who won’t have to travel far. Aaron Watson lives just south of town.

Weyburn, for map fans, is just north of the Montana-North Dakota border with Canada. It’s about 2,300 miles almost due north of Abilene.

She is the second Canadian-born female singer to participate in a Rehab show over the past four years. In 2020, Lindsay Ell joined Neal McCoy here. Ell was born in Calgary, Alberta.

