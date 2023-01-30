Tendler Adds Langston to Volleyball Coaching Staff

ELON, NC – Elon University head volleyball Coach Mary Tendler announced on Monday that she has added Drew Langston to her staff as an Assistant coach.

“I’m excited to welcome Drew to Elon University and our volleyball team,” Tendler said. “From the very first conversation I had with him, I could feel his positive energy and passion for coaching. As a young coach, Drew has had exceptional Mentors and has taken advantage of each situation to learn as much as he can while making a positive impact. I have no doubt that Drew will help our program in many ways as we push toward winning a CAA championship.”

Before coming to Elon, Langston was a Volunteer Assistant Coach at Wake Forest, where he started in July 2022. He helped the Demon Deacons post a winning record in 2022, as the team advanced to the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. Additionally, the team earned two All-Atlantic Coast Conference selections and had the conference Freshman of the Year.

“I am extremely grateful and excited to join the Elon volleyball family,” Langston said. “This is an Incredible opportunity to work for a university and athletics department with such rich history and success. From the moment I stepped onto campus, I felt this was a place with a mission to compete at a high level both on the court and in the classroom. I am looking forward to the opportunity to keep building this storied program alongside a staff that quickly felt like family. Thank you to Mary and Willie for welcoming into this program and entrusting me to assist with your vision for Elon volleyball. Go Phoenix !”

Langston is a native of Lexington, Kentucky, and was a four-year student assistant for Murray State University’s volleyball team. His duties at Murray State included managing daily practice schedules, coordinating efficient practice drills, assisting in opponent scouting, film breakdown and travel coordination, while also managing the program’s social media platforms. The Racers produced multiple all-conference players each year during Langston’s tenure and won the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Tournament Championship in 2018, earning the team an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Langston also worked in the Murray State Office of Recruitment as a Student Ambassador from 2019-21 before moving up to become the Executive Student Assistant for New Student Programs and Events in May 2021. Playing a major role in the university’s enrollment plan, he executed campus Tours and events for prospective students.

Langston has volleyball coaching and training experience with both Alpha Performance Volleyball and Kentucky Basketball Academy, both of which were held in Lexington, Kentucky.

He received a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration in May 2022 from Murray State.



