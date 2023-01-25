Ten Wisconsin football storylines that will define Luke Fickell’s first year

MADISON, Wis. — Despite Wisconsin’s 7-6 finish and a third consecutive season without a Big Ten Championship Game appearance, optimism around the program this offseason is as high as it has been in years. It isn’t simply that the Badgers hired a new head coach. It’s that in the span of two months, Luke Fickell has transformed what people believe could be possible at Wisconsin, given his Assistant coaching hires and an influx of Talent from the transfer portal.

As players return to campus and begin offseason workouts this week, plenty of intriguing storylines and questions have emerged. Here are 10 of them that will help define Wisconsin in the next year.

What does the offense look like under Longo?

No assistant coaching hire at Wisconsin has brought more excitement than Phil Longo and what he could do to elevate the offense. Longo made it clear that he will continue to emphasize the Badgers’ running game, noting: “I’d be an idiot not to run the football here with the backfield we have and the Offensive line we have.” But the reason he has generated so much intrigue is because of his success at previous stops in the passing offense.

Wisconsin’s use of the fullback figures to fade away, and the expectation is there will be more formations with 11 personnel — one tight end, one running back and three receivers. Longo’s North Carolina team used 11 personnel the third-most in the country last season at 86 percent, per TruMedia. That means there should be more opportunities for wide receivers to make plays. The Tar Heels averaged 32.6 passes per game during Longo’s four seasons. Wisconsin threw the ball 25.1 times per game during the same stretch.

GO DEEPER How Phil Longo plans to adapt the Air Raid to Wisconsin

What does the defense look like under Tressel?

When Mike Tressel spoke to Reporters earlier this month for the first time as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator, he acknowledged his most significant task would be to “mesh the elite” of what worked for him at Cincinnati with Jim Leonhard’s success at Wisconsin. He also said he didn’t want to provide too much detail in an effort to prevent opponents from knowing how to prepare.

Spring practice will offer the first bits of insight, but Tressel has predominantly used a 3-3-5 defense, while Wisconsin has run a 3-4 with a 2-4-5 system when operating out of its nickel package. Tressel said his 3-3-5 is unique in its ability to give offenses different looks, particularly in how he wants to use linebackers and defensive backs in windows that can confuse teams. He indicated that he will continue to place a high value on Wisconsin’s outside linebackers, and there is great talent there with starter CJ Goetz returning for a sixth season, as well as Kaden Johnson, Darryl Peterson, TJ Bollers, Michigan State transfer Jeff Pietrowski and Aaron Witt (if healthy).

Wisconsin is set to return two starters on the defensive line, three of its four starters at linebacker and four players who have started in the secondary. That doesn’t include 30-game starter Jason Maitre, who transferred from Boston College, or sixth-year senior Travian Blaylock, who was in position to start last season before he tore his right ACL in spring practice. The group has all the makings of one of the top defenses in the country.

What should reasonable expectations be for Mordecai?

Tanner Mordecai is coming off a season at SMU in which he completed 288 of 443 passes for 3,524 yards and 33 touchdowns. All of those numbers would set single-season school records at Wisconsin other than the touchdowns mark, which would tie Russell Wilson in 2011. Of course, Mordecai threw 39 touchdowns the previous season at SMU.



Tanner Mordecai finished 11th in passing yards per game in 2022. (Mike Watters / USA Today)

Wilson produced the best statistical season ever by a Wisconsin quarterback. And while it seems unfair in some regard to compare the expectations for Mordecai with what Wilson achieved, it also makes the most sense. Like Wilson, Mordecai is a proven commodity who is coming to Wisconsin for one season to enhance his draft stock with a bunch of offensive weapons around him. Braelon Allen gives Wisconsin one of the top returning tailbacks in the country, and Mordecai should have one of the most talented wide receiver groups in school history. With Longo pulling the strings, this feels like a recipe for record-breaking success.

How does the wide receiver pecking order shake out?

This comes down to how high up the depth chart Oklahoma State transfer Bryson Green and USC transfer CJ Williams can climb. Wisconsin Returns its top three wide receivers from last season with Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell and Keontez Lewis. Dike quietly put together one of the top seasons among receivers in the Big Ten, ranking ninth in receiving yards (689) and seventh in touchdown catches (six). Dike, Bell and Lewis combined to catch 97 passes for 1,446 yards and 14 touchdowns. They were the only three players to record at least 20 catches.

There is clearly room in Longo’s offense for more pass catchers to thrive. North Carolina had six players catch at least 24 passes last season. Green is a proven threat after catching 36 passes for 584 yards and five touchdowns and figures to move into the top group. Williams, a top-10 wideout in the 2022 class, has as high a ceiling as anyone at the position for Wisconsin. The Badgers return players such as Markus Allen and Vinny Anthony and have added Cincinnati transfers Will Pauling and Quincy Burroughs. Competition should be high.

How much better will the run game be?

Allen was praising the virtues of facing six-man boxes even weeks before Wisconsin landed Williams and Green from the transfer portal. Allen and Chez Mellusi have had enough conversations with Longo to see a path to a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons, as Michael Carter and Javonte Williams achieved at North Carolina in 2020.

Allen has eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing the past two seasons, and Mellusi finished with 815 yards in 2021 before he suffered a season-ending ACL tear. The last time Wisconsin had a pair of 1,000-yard rushers was in 2013 with Melvin Gordon and James White.

“I believe that the possibilities are endless,” Mellusi said. “We have a new coaching staff, new Offensive Coordinator and a bunch of people who just need to buy in. I think great things will happen.”

GO DEEPER Braelon Allen believes Wisconsin’s Air Raid switch may be just what he needs

Which true freshmen can make an immediate impact?

Wisconsin’s 2022 recruiting class was unique because none of the 14 Scholarship signees on the roster last season became major impact players, although Austin Brown and Vinny Anthony were regular contributors on special teams. The rest all maintained their redshirt years. That was a departure from previous seasons. Inside linebacker Leo Chenal and Keeanu Benton were regular rotation players in 2019, running back Jalen Berger and outside linebacker Nick Herbig started in 2020 and Allen became a starter in 2021 at tailback.

Whether there are any members of the 2023 class ready to immediately step in remains to be seen. Can Nate White earn the third running back spot behind Allen and Mellusi? Will any members in the secondary break into the two-deep? Cornerback Amare Snowden and safety Braedyn Moore are two players to watch. Both arrive as four-star prospects, with Moore an early enrollee.

How much can the staff raise the recruiting bar?

One reason anticipation is so high as the Fickell era begins is because of what the Badgers have achieved on the recruiting trail during his first two months. Bringing in 13 Scholarship transfers, with seven players at quarterback and wide receiver, has certainly caught the attention of fans and those around the Big Ten. Fickell has said he doesn’t want to be a transfer Portal team, although the recent additions highlight his understanding of the importance of upgrading immediately at positions of need.

As the Honeymoon phase ends, however, Fickell and his staff must continue to grind to elevate Wisconsin in recruiting. They did well to secure six high school prospects in just a few weeks to add to the 2023 class. Wisconsin has two commits in the 2024 cycle and is after several big-time prospects, including three four-star in-state players (offensive linemen Donovan Harbor and Nathan Roy and running back Corey Smith) and four-star Cincinnati tailback Jordan Marshall, among others. Fickell has connections in Ohio and several other states, as well as the competitive drive, to push Wisconsin to be a more consistent player in the top 25 or 30 of the national recruiting rankings.

Will there be more roster changes?

Wisconsin has some big numbers at different position groups, including six Scholarship quarterbacks, six running backs, 12 wide receivers and 11 cornerbacks. There are bound to be players unhappy with their standing, particularly given the influx of transfers. Wisconsin’s 15 spring practices will help to create a pecking order, and there will surely be some players who opt to move on during the next transfer Portal window, which runs May 1-15. Dean Engram announced last Thursday that he would be transferring.

At the same time, Wisconsin’s coaching staff has shown it will doggedly pursue the best available players in the portal. That means there could still be some roster movement before the start of preseason practices in August if enough players don’t return and the Badgers dip below the 85-player Scholarship limit.

Will Wisconsin win the Big Ten West?

Wisconsin is in the midst of its Longest Big Ten Championship game drought since divisions were created in 2011. This season will be the last with the current East-West format before USC and UCLA join the conference in 2024, which means Qualifying for the title game won’t get any easier in the future. One has to believe Wisconsin will be considered among the favorites this season given how much it has upgraded its roster.

No West Division team came anywhere close to the success Wisconsin achieved in the transfer portal this offseason. Led by the additions of Mordecai and Williams, Wisconsin has the ninth-best transfer Portal Haul in 247Sports’ rankings. Among Big Ten teams, Michigan ranks 10th, Michigan State is 18th and Maryland is 23rd. The only team from the West in the top 25 is Minnesota at No. 25. Those rankings guarantee nothing, but they do show Wisconsin has the talent to win the West for the first time since 2019.

What is the ceiling for Fickell at Wisconsin?

This isn’t a question that will come with a final answer in the next year, but that timeframe will help lay the foundation for Fickell’s future and what he can achieve in Madison. The excitement as his tenure begins is palpable. Now, it’s about getting results on the field. College football is set to expand to a 12-team playoff field in 2024, and there’s no reason why Wisconsin can’t be one of those teams under Fickell, who guided Cincinnati to the four-team playoff in 2021.

The Badgers would have qualified eight times for a 12-team playoff since the BCS era began in 1998 had that format existed. Of course, Fickell and his new staff are thinking bigger about what they believe is possible.

“National championship,” Tressel said. “That’s the ceiling, and this program can do it. We’re going to get it done.”

(Top photo: Chris Coduto/Getty Images)