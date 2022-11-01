Ten things we expect to see from the selection committee

The first College Football Playoff rankings are out this week and with that comes a 10-item checklist of things we expect to see from the selection committee given historical data points. Unbeatens Trump all and strength of schedule means everything at this point in the season with the home stretch determining how conference championships are won the rest of the way.

No two-loss team has ever reached the final four in the current playoff format and the initial top 25 always looks considerably different than the poll that will be released on Sunday, Dec. 4 when the dust has settled and postseason pairings are officially set.

Week 10 in college football offers several playoff-decisive matchups, including a pair of heavyweight fights in the SEC pitting Alabama at LSU and Tennessee against Georgia. The winners of those two games are the respective frontrunners in each respective division with a couple of games left to play.

Here are 10 things we expect to see from the College Football Playoff rankings within their first top 25 on Tuesday night.