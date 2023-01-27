Ten teams with early national title potential in 2023

TCU football challenged recruiting narratives and gave all of college football hope when the Horned Frogs improbably reached the 2022 national championship game. Sonny Dykes’ group began the year unranked and picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 before crashing on college football’s biggest stage. But then came a 65-7 drubbing at the hands of Georgia, reminding everyone just how big the gap is between those who have the talent to merely make the playoff versus actually winning the whole dang thing.

Are there even ten teams in college football right now that have the potential to win a national championship? As long as Georgia and Alabamas of the world — teams with not only elite talent, but elite coaching staffs — exist, it’s a question that is worth asking. Safe to say, winning the national championship in this era takes more effort than ever before. Despite that, we identified 10 teams we feel have the best potential, even if not all equal, to bring home college football’s top prize in 2023.

A few notes: At least one candidate from each Power 5 conference was included for this exercise. Team Talent is a major factor in deciding this group, but Talent means little without proper coaching. Thus, coaching staff track records are also at play. Another consideration is the feasibility of a team reaching the playoff in the first place with their 2023 schedule in mind, as not all paths to the playoff are created equal.

Get the fastest scores, stats, news, LIVE videos, and more. CLICK HERE to download the CBS Sports Mobile App and get the latest on your team today.

Honorable Mentions: Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish