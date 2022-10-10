Ten reasons why Woodburn boy soccer at McKay on Tuesday is a key match

Ten reasons why Woodburn boy soccer at McKay on Tuesday is a key match

To say that the Woodburn and McKay boys soccer match on Tuesday is huge would be an understatement.

Here are 10 reasons why this match is one to watch for.

1. There will be no room for error when the No. 2 OSAA-ranked Woodburn (6-1-2, 4-0) and No. 7 OSAA-ranked McKay (8-0, 3-0) faceoff for control of the Mid-Willamette Conference on Tuesday at 7:30 pm

2. McKay might look like the underdog heading into the match, but on paper the Scots have put up some frightening statistics having shutout seven of their eight opponents.

3. The Scots have scored 30 goals and allowed one goal this season.

4. The not-so-secret Weapon for the Scots this season is junior forward Abdoulie Jallow and junior defender Musa Jallow, Brothers who are in their first year on the team from Africa. Abdoulie has scored nine goals.

