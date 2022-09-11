TEN QUESTIONS: Cognitive corrections – The Daily News

Ten Questions is a Weekly feature by the Daily News profiling some of our many local community leaders.

1. Who are you? I am Kevin Everingham, 54 from Sheridan. I am the Community Corrections Advisory Board manager for the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department.

2. Describe your job duties/responsibilities in 50 words or less: Manage an annual department of corrections grant for services to probationers, inmates and pre-trial. I teach Cognitive behavioral restructuring classes. I oversee substance abuse counseling in our jail and manage drug testing, treatment and pre-trial tether services. I am also a part of our local drug court (through Ionia-Montcalm Circuit Court) called Adult Recovery Court.

3. What is your favorite part about your job? What’s the most challenging? My favorite part is seeing the light bulb come on in people’s heads when they learn about cognitive distortions and thinking errors. It’s a great feeling like you’ve had a positive impact on someone’s life. The challenging part is writing Grants every year and the ever-increasing bureaucracy of paperwork.

4. What local issues are the most important to you in your community, and what are some of your main priorities this year? Getting back to the normal flow since COVID. I also think there is a much larger drug issue than most people realize.

5. What’s your favorite local bar/restaurant, and why? The food is always good at the Sheridan Diner, Chapz Roadhouse in Lakeview and the Winter Inn in Greenville.

6. What’s a hidden gem in your community that most people might not know about? The Kicks, a kickball golf place in Gowen. Frugthaven Farms in Eureka Township has some great shows and events. There are also a bunch of really great golf courses locally. I wish I was better at golf, I’m terrible, but I love to be out there.

7. What TV shows/movies/books have you enjoyed lately, and why? I like anything strange with unique or unexpected endings, probably from my love of “The Twilight Zone” as a child.

8. What do you like the most about living in your particular community? A small-town atmosphere where we know a large number of people in our community. In small towns, people seem to offer to help each other quite a lot, which is nice. Most of the county is also very peaceful and quiet.

9. What stories/columns/features do you enjoy reading the most in the Daily News? What would you like to see more of in your local newspaper? Local Headline stories and Featured interviews or guest editorials.

10. Cake or pie? (random question submitted by last week’s subject, Greenville Area Community Foundation President and CEO Alison Barberi) Everingham: Cake — in particular, frosted cherry chip cake!

Kevin Everingham can be contacted at (989) 831-7438 or [email protected]

Ten Questions is compiled by News Editor Elisabeth Waldon.