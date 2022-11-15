Ten Named to CSC Academic All-District Soccer Teams

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Ten student-athletes from the West Virginia University men’s and Women’s soccer teams were placed on 2022 Academic All-District Teams, the College Sports Communicators (formerly the College Sports Information Directors of America) announced on Tuesday.

Junior midfielder Ryan Baer fifth-year senior midfielder Adam Burchell fifth-year senior defender Aaron Denk Gracia and redshirt senior midfielder/defender Dyon Dromers represented the men’s team, while junior forward Chloe Adler fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster a sophomore defender Annika Leslie junior midfielder Lilly McCarthy fifth-year senior forward Lauren at Sega and senior forward/defender Julianne Vallerand were Featured on the Women’s squad.

With the recognition, the Mountaineers’ 10 honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, where first-, second- and third-team Academic All-America selections will be announced in early December.

Denk Gracia, a 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team selection, earned his third career all-district honor, including his second at WVU. The Mannheim, Germany, native has a 3.66 GPA in WVU’s business administration Master’s program. Additionally, the Honor is the first for Baer (3.70 in sport management), Burchell (3.77 in sport management master’s) and Dromers (3.94 in sport management).

On the Women’s side, Brewster also earned her third career all-district honor. The North Canton, Ohio, native and 2020 Academic All-America Third Team member has a 4.0 GPA in the master of business administration (MBA) program. Elsewhere, McCarthy (3.86 in marketing) and Vallerand (3.88 in criminology/MBA) were placed on the team for a second time in their careers.

Adler (4.0 in exercise physiology), Leslie (3.92 in exercise physiology) and Segalla (3.66 in clinical rehab and mental health counseling master’s) all earned their first academic all-district honor.