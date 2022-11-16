Ten Hag’s goal-shy United just a striker from Greatness

Bottom of the table Leicester City have more goals this season than Manchester United, and that’s having played a game less.

10 teams have less goals than Ten Hag’s side, and 9 of those are inside the bottom half of the table, with Brighton being the exception. Since scoring 3 against Manchester City away, United have had 129 shots in 6 games; 42 of which were on target, and 9 finding the back of the net.

Its a goal every 14 shots, and 1 every 5 on target, it is quite simply not good enough, and it is the issue Ten Hag needs to address as quickly as possible or else he faces the prospect of a disappointing season. Solve it, however, and suddenly United become a force to be reckoned with.

Of course there are areas within the Squad that also need attention, but with the attacking Flair of Antony, the creative inspiration of Christian Eriksen and potential Resurgence in Bruno Fernandes’ form, chances are being created a-plenty for whoever is striker that week.

Marcus Rashford isn’t clinical enough, Anthony Martial isn’t fit enough, and Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t young enough to benefit from what is being laid on for them by the supporting cast.

Ronaldo, for instance, has 2 goals in 11 games, one being a penalty against Sheriff Tiraspol. Rashford is on 5 in 13, and Martial 3 in 4. Between the 3 of them, there are 6 league goals, Ivan Toney alone has 8.

Toney would be the best option out there, too, when looking at potential suitors. There’s not much doubt United need to be looking to sign in January, they need a player who can pick up straight away and don’t need a bedding in period, they also need affordable.

Victor Osimhen would cost a Kings ransom, if he’s even available to sign halfway through the season, and Cody Gakpo would need to adapt to the league instantly to make the difference required. There’s no point in looking at someone like Alvaro Morata as he’s crap and past it, and Lautaro Martinez would again be easily placed in the ‘too expensive’ bracket. Toney wouldn’t come cheap, but he isn’t breaking any banks any time soon.

It’s easy to see the difference a quality striker would make to this United side. Against Newcastle there were 2 golden opportunities missed towards the end, Spurs could have been 4 or 5 if not for Lloris and some abject attempts, Omonia 7 or 8 and Chelsea this evening was a game United could easily have won if only dominance was turned into goals in the opening half hour.

There are options out there to be signed, the Glazers and the club only need to put their faith in the man who has made such a difference in such a short period of time. They’ve done it in the summer, now is the time to buck the trend.