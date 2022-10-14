Ten Hag backs misfiring Man United to hit the goal trail

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists it’s only a matter of time before his team starts scoring goals more regularly.

United are the second lowest scorers in the Premier League’s top 10 and on Thursday night needed 34 attempts on goal to score once against Omonia Nicosia.

Marcus Rashford is the club’s top scorer with five goals, but Ten Hag insists there is enough firepower in his team and that soon they will start to show it.

“There are players who will score,” Ten Hag said.

“It’s about the freedom from the player, the intuition, the space they have to take. When they have that feeling then you will see that when they have the talent, when they have the potential, they will score that number of goals.

“I think we have in our Squad players who can score that number of goals, but you can also divide it, because we have many goal scorers across the Offensive department.”

United were guilty of missing a number of chances against Omonia, although goalkeeper Francis Uzoho played his part with a string of impressive saves.

Rashford had 10 shots himself with five hitting the target but couldn’t find a goal.

“He did a lot of things well but finally he knows that he has to be more clinical and he had to score a goal,” Ten Hag said.

“When you have such good movements and make such good combinations, good actions, then you have to finish.

“I know sometimes it’s the game, it’s not your night and it’s about the form of the day, but it can change in another game. I think he’s in a really good run, that shows in the chances he creates.”

United face Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Sunday and Ten Hag says there’s a chance Anthony Martial might be fit.

The Frenchman missed the win over Omonia but the injury, his third already this season, is not thought to be serious.

“Anthony Martial can be but we have to wait to see how he develops in the coming hours,” Ten Hag said.

“Harry Maguire will not make this [game] but it doesn’t take long I think. I think next week he’ll be back in team training.”