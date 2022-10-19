Ten Artists unveil latest work at TCC exhibit

The Tallahassee Community College Fine Art Gallery will be hosting an Art Exhibit by The Ten Artists, Ltd. October 20-Dec. 8, with an opening reception from 5-7:30 pm Thursday, Oct. 20.

The public is invited to come out and enjoy the latest work by the group.

The Ten Artists, Ltd. has created inspiring new work especially for the TCC Show. They are a group of talented, professional artists who exhibit together and meet often to enjoy the comradery of fellow painters.

The artists utilize various materials, techniques and styles to express their individual personalities. All are award-winning locally recognized artists. The current members include Sherry Allen, Wendy Devarieux, Rosemary Ferguson, Nina Allen Freeman, Rene Lynch, Judy Nable, Pam Talley and Sherry Whitney.

Art lovers will see and experience the wide range of painting styles, from contemporary abstract to detailed realism expressed in acrylic, watercolor, oil, pastel and mixed media.

The Ten Artists are very excited about this unique show in this beautiful setting and the artwork is sure to excite local collectors interested in discovering new, beautiful work.

The Tallahassee Community College Fine Art Gallery is a gem to visit. Located on the TCC campus at 444 Appleyard Drive. While visiting, be sure to take in the adjacent Ralph Hurst Collection and newly renovated gallery space.

If planning to visit after the opening, regular gallery hours are Monday-Friday 12:30-4:30 pm Visit tcc.fl.edu.

The Ten Artists, Ltd. was originally formed in 1985. Over time the members have slowly changed, but not the concept. The group comes together once a month to combine their creativity, perspectives and criticism to enhance each other’s work. Each artist has her own story and we enjoy the synergy of showing together. Their strengths come from the combined energy of the group as they meet, discuss, learn and show artwork together.

In the past the Ten Artists, Ltd. have shown individually and collectively at LeMoyne Center for the Visual Arts, the Gadsden Art Center, Tallahassee City Hall, the Artport Gallery, the Chain of Parks Art Festival, Artisans in the Garden, the Mag Lab, Sage Restaurant, Mary Brogan Museum and Maclay Gardens.

They have also been award winners in many shows locally, regionally and nationally, including the Tallahassee Watercolor Society, two annual exhibitions, Brush Strokes and Tri-State, Southern Watercolor Society, Gadsden Art Center, Degas Pastel Society and First Coast Pastel Society.

You can find their work continuously rotating locally in the Eye Associates lobby on Fleishman Road. To find out more about each individual artist, visit the Ten Artists LTD Face book page.

