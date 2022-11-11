Ten area soccer teams still alive in state quarterfinals

As the CIAC state soccer tournaments have progressed, 10 area teams have made it through the early rounds of the Gauntlet into the quarterfinals.

On the boys side, two Greater Waterbury Area league Champions are on a collision course in the Class S semifinals, if each of them can get past the semifinals.

Top-seeded Oxford (20-0), the Naugatuck Valley League champions, hosts No. 9 Coventry (11-4-3) of the North Central Connecticut Conference today at 2 pm

Well. 4 Litchfield (16-1-2), the Berkshire League champs, hosts No. 5 Old Saybrook (15-1-2) of the Shoreline Conference at 10:30 am to avoid the rain.

The Rams are the three-time Defending Class S champions.

In Class M, No. 20 Watertown (11-5-3) looks for its third straight road win against No. 12 Tolland (12-4-2) of the Central Connecticut Conference at 1:30.

In Class L, No. 10 Pomperaug (13-4-4) travels to No. 2 Xavier (13-2-2) of the Southern Connecticut Conference for a 2 pm contest while top-seeded Cheshire (13-3-1) hosts SCC Rival No. 8 Notre Dame-West Haven (13-4-1) is Saturday at 4.

On the girls side, No. 3 Thomaston plays in its second-ever state quarterfinal and first at home against No. 22 St. Paul (8-10-1) during a BL-NVL Clash Saturday at Nystrom’s Park in Thomaston at a time to be announced.

Well. 31 Lewis Mills (8-9-1) looks to continue his Cinderella run in Class M against No. 10 Bacon Academy (12-3-3) of the Eastern Connecticut Conference in the quarterfinals Saturday at 3 pm at Lyman Memorial High in Lebanon.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 8 Watertown (15-5-1) also visits an ECC Squad in No. 1 Stonington (16-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m

In Class LL, top-seeded Cheshire (19-0-1) hosts regional foe No. 9 Southington (11-3-4) of the CCC at 6:30 pm Saturday.