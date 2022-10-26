Ten Air Force men’s basketball games selected for Altitude TV

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Ten Air Force men’s games have been selected to be televised by Altitude Sports. The full Altitude television schedule is below.

Air Force now has 18 games slated for broadcast television this season. In addition to the Altitude telecasts, the Falcons have eight games broadcast across CBS Sports and Fox Sports One.

Altitude Sports and Air Force Athletics entered into a multi-year broadcasting partnership in the summer of 2022. This two-year agreement will bring select Air Force games to Altitude’s 10-state region through the 2023-24 school year. In addition to the Altitude telecasts, all hockey games will still be streamed on FloHockey.tv with a subscription.

Altitude is the television network of the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Mammoth, and Colorado Rapids. At this time, you can find Altitude available on DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream, Charter Communications, Evoca, and other cable providers in a 10-state region that includes Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Utah. Altitude Sports continues to seek an agreement on a carriage deal with Comcast which would extend the Falcons’ coverage along the Front Range.

All games broadcast by Altitude will also be streamed via the Mountain West Network (MWN).

Air Force Men’s Basketball Games on Altitude and ALT2