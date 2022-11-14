Temple moves on from men’s soccer Coach Brian Rowland

After five seasons, Temple has decided not to renew the contract of men’s soccer Coach Brian Rowland. Rowland went 24-43-13 at Temple, including 4-9-3 in 2022 and 2-12-2 in 2021.

“I just want to thank Temple University for the opportunity they provided the past five years,” Rowland said. “I wish the program and the student athletes nothing but the best.”

Temple vice president and director of athletics Arthur Johnson has made three coaching changes since his arrival last fall. Johnson moved on from former football Coach Rod Carey, Women’s basketball Coach Tonya Cardoza, and volleyball Coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam, who all finished with losing records in their final seasons at Temple.

The move came two seasons after the soccer Owls beat No. 2 Southern Methodist and No. 23 Tulsa in the same 2019 campaign, a year when the Owls finished third in the American Athletic Conference.

“I would like to thank Coach Rowland for his service to Temple University and the men’s soccer program over the last five seasons,” Johnson said.

Johnson and his staff will be conducting a national search to find Rowland’s replacement.