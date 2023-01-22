Temple at Houston: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Well. 1 Houston (18-1) takes a nine-game winning streak and a 7-0 record in the American Athletic Conference into Sunday afternoon’s matchup with Temple (11-9) at the Fertitta Center in Houston. The Owls are 5-2 in conference play and come in off a win. The Cougars, who took their only loss to then-No. 8 Alabama on Dec. 10, are led by Marcus Sasser, who averages 16.6 points per game. J’Wan Roberts is their top rebounder at 7.2 per night and Jamal Shead hands out 5.1 assists per contest. Khalif Battle is Temple’s Offensive leader at 17.5 points per game, Damian Dunn averages 15.2 points per outing and Jamille Reynolds is putting up 11.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

How to Watch Temple at Houston in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2023

Game Time: 3 pm ET

TV: ESPN

Houston comes off an 80-60 rout of Tulane in New Orleans on Tuesday night. Sasser scored 23 points, Roberts added 15 and Shead had 14 points and seven assists as the Cougars shot 55.4% on the game and enjoyed a 22-10 edge in points off turnovers.

The Owls shook off a poor shooting performance in the first half on Wednesday to beat visiting East Carolina handily, 73-58. Dunn scored 22 points and Battle added 20 for Temple, which shot 29.6% in the first 20 minutes before heating up to 52% after the break.

The Cougars are 12-3 all-time against the Owls and have won the last six meetings. That includes a sweep last season, winning at Philadelphia 66-61 on Jan. 2, 2022, and routing Temple at home on March 3, 84-46.

