Temple at Houston: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Well. 1 Houston (18-1) takes a nine-game winning streak and a 7-0 record in the American Athletic Conference into Sunday afternoon’s matchup with Temple (11-9) at the Fertitta Center in Houston. The Owls are 5-2 in conference play and come in off a win. The Cougars, who took their only loss to then-No. 8 Alabama on Dec. 10, are led by Marcus Sasser, who averages 16.6 points per game. J’Wan Roberts is their top rebounder at 7.2 per night and Jamal Shead hands out 5.1 assists per contest. Khalif Battle is Temple’s Offensive leader at 17.5 points per game, Damian Dunn averages 15.2 points per outing and Jamille Reynolds is putting up 11.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

