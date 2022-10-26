Tempe football rallies around teammate after having tumor removed

Sophomore defensive end Estevan Sanchez never missed a Tempe High School football practice until he couldn’t hold off any longer to have a cantaloupe-sized tumor removed.

Earlier this month, Sanchez underwent a seven-hour surgery on his left leg to have the tumor removed. His goal now is to attend one of Tempe’s last remaining three football games, then get on the field sometime next season.

It will be a long, hard road to get back but he’s determined and he’s got a great support system from his family to his teammates and coaches.

Doctors told him it could take a year just to recover from the surgery, which was performed Oct. 10. But they are hopeful the tumor won’t return and that Sanchez can get back to his life with his friends at Tempe and play football again.

