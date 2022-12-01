Tempe Festival of the Arts takes over downtown Streets for the weekend

PHOENIX – Creativity takes the spotlight in the East Valley when the Tempe Festival of the Arts kicks off Friday on Mill Avenue.

The downtown event runs from 10 am to 5:30 pm through Sunday.

Organizers expect upwards of 150,000 to attend the free fall fair celebrating arts and crafts, drawing, sculpting and woodworking, among others, from artists representing all 50 states.

Judges will look over entries in 17 categories and award prizes, including best in show, best booth display and best chalk artist.

Chalk art also takes a side stage throughout the weekend as a dozen muralists will each work an assigned section of Fourth Street to create drawings based on the festival’s theme of holiday spirit around the world.

Festivalgoers will be able to vote for their favorites in People’s choice and best mural categories.

Besides the art, the festival will feature live music spread across four stages, three areas designated for beer and wine sales and a food court with trucks and booths selling barbecue, Thai, noodle and chocolate.

The National Weather Service Phoenix office forecast Highs in the 70s for the weekend.

The outdoor fest will close down several streets. The shutdowns and restrictions went into place Thursday morning and last until 5 am Monday, the city said.

