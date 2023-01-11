Temecula Valley Coaches Lauded At United Soccer Coaches Award Ceremony

TEMECULA, CA — Two coaches from the Temecula Valley High School Girls Soccer program will be honored at a United Soccer Coaches Awards ceremony in Philidelphia Friday. Head Coach Jennifer Guinn and Assistant Coach Laura Witz, were both named by the nationally acclaimed organization for their winning season in 2022.

According to sports Writer JP Ranieri of Valley News, United Soccer Coaches is valued by colleges, high schools and club organizations across the country, which makes this award much more meaningful to the coaches, he said. For Guinn, this award marks the end of a “magical year” even as the next year’s league has started. For her Assistant coach, and longtime partner on the field, Laura Witz, being named United Soccer Coaches West Regional ‘Assistant Coach of the Year’ for Public Schools was another tremendous honor.

Witz is attributed to balancing the program, seeing the best in each player, and helping them to find their strengths on the field. She raised her daughters in Temecula Valley HS’s soccer program and has coached with Guinn since 2014. “The girls first and foremost created an incredibly driven environment with some huge goals, and they rose to everything that I, as well as my Incredible staff, placed in front of them,” Guinn told Ranieri, expanding on another Assistant coach, Brittani Alfaro . “All three of us on the sideline throughout the three titles earned in 2022 were Instrumental every step of the way. Coach Brittani Alfaro is passionate and knowledgeable and was with us last season every step of the way. (Coach Alfaro) deserves recognition as well , and we are blessed to have her.”

Alfaro was also credited with the 2022 winning team’s Rally cry “Ubuntu” which gelled the group as a family, on and off the field into the current season, according to the players. Temecula Valley girls soccer plays Vista Murrieta High School at the TVHS home field Wednesday and at Chaparral High School Friday, both games at 7 pm

According to Ranieri, the players to watch for the 2023 season are Elizabeth “Ellie” Ludwig (senior goalkeeper, Southwestern League all-league goalkeeper, committed to Westmont College); Zoe Willis (senior Center Back, Southwestern League Defensive player of the year, committed to Cal State Long Beach); Cassidy Drago (sophomore Forward, leading in goals scored with 13 tallied); Sloane Phillips, a freshman midfielder. In the current season, Phillips has started every match, Ranieri said. She has created some amazing build-ups towards goal and has already tallied multiple goals and assists. Read also: