Television Networks, Game Times Released for 2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule

2022-23 Composite Schedule

GREENSBORO, NC (TheACC.com)

– The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced its full 2022-23 men’s basketball conference schedule, including game times and television designations. The season tips off on Monday, Nov. 7 with 13 teams in action.

As previously announced, the 2022-23 conference schedule consists of 20-game schedules for each school, beginning the weekend of Dec. 2-4. All 150 ACC regular-season conference games will be available on ESPN networks, including the ACC Network (ACCN) and the conference’s Regional Sports Networks (RSN).

“We are thrilled to announce this year’s ACC men’s basketball schedule as there is tremendous anticipation surrounding the upcoming season,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “The schedule will once again feature incredibly competitive games and we look forward to watching our amazing student-athletes and programs compete for championships. There’s never a shortage of excitement when it comes to ACC basketball – especially after another Incredible postseason that our league enjoyed last year – and we appreciate our television partners making every game accessible to our fans.”

ACCN will feature more than 100 games, including over 60 conference matchups schedules. In addition, ACCNX, ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will stream several matchups throughout the season.

Forty-three (43) ACC games are slated for broadcast on the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks (RSN). Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Sun, Marquee, MASN, NESN and YES Network are the primary regional television partners (RSN) this season.

The broadcast networks and game times for the 2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge, scheduled from Nov. 28-30, were announced Tuesday. All 14 games will air on ESPN’s networks and be available to stream via the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers.

Select game times and television designations have yet to be announced and will be released in the coming weeks.

The 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament is slated for March 7-11 at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The event returns to Greensboro for a record 29th time.

Three ACC programs are ranked in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25 poll: No. 1 North Carolina, No. 5 Duke and No. 18 Virginia.

The ACC’s current 15 member schools have captured three of the last seven NCAA Championships, with 92 NCAA Tournament wins in that seven-year span. Current ACC schools have won eight NCAA titles in the last 21 years and own 17 national championships overall. Current ACC member schools have combined for 66 Men’s Final Four Appearances and a national-best 657 NCAA Tournament wins. Duke and North Carolina advanced to the Final Four last year with UNC making the Championship game.

The ACC posted a 14-5 record (.737) in the 2022 NCAA Tournament – ​​the most wins and best winning percentage of any multi-bid conference – and has the highest all-time NCAA Tournament winning percentage of any league (.619) .

All 15 league members own 1,000 or more all-time wins, including eight schools with 1,500 or more victories. Four of the top eight and six of the top 30 winningest programs in NCAA Division I basketball history currently reside in the ACC.