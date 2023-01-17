Telemundo, US Soccer reach multiyear Spanish-language media rights deal

US Soccer and Telemundo have reached a four-year media rights deal making the network the exclusive Spanish-language home of the US Women’s and men’s national teams, Telemundo announced Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know:

The agreement includes more than 20 US national team matches each year aired across Telemundo, Universo, Peacock and Telemundo’s digital platforms.

The partnership begins Tuesday when the USWNT takes on New Zealand in an international friendly at 10 pm ET.

Telemundo also has the Spanish-language rights to the 2023 Women’s World Cup, 2024 Olympic Games and 2026 Men’s World Cup.

Backstory

US Soccer’s four-year deal with Telemundo comes after the Federation split from Soccer United Marketing. The marketing group sold US Soccer’s media rights in a package with MLS matches, and the Federation had a 15-year contract with TelevisaUnivision.

The matches covered under the new agreement include friendlies, the SheBelieves Cup and CONCACAF Nations League matches.

Telemundo’s US Soccer broadcast team includes play-by-play broadcaster and Soccer Hall of Famer Andres Cantor with analysis from former Mexican national team member Manuel Sol. Pre- and postgame coverage will feature journalist Miguel Gurwitz, sports host Ana Jurka and Premier League host Carlota Vizmanos.

Last March, US Soccer announced an eight-year deal with Turner Sports and HBO for its English-language media rights that also begins this year.

Telemundo’s momentum continues

This deal will give Telemundo even more momentum following its successful coverage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The network has retained the rights to the 2026 World Cup, and with a clear runway towards that next tournament, the network can now plan and produce unique content for fans of the USWNT and USMNT.

Spanish-language soccer broadcasting rights in the US are dominated by NBC Universal Telemundo and Univision. The latter will still broadcast some USMNT matches in Spanish, which reportedly includes the Americans’ participation in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the Men’s National League Final Four.

Both Telemundo and Univision understand the tremendous value that the US Latino population represents as part of their respective media strategies. And it’s clear that the US national team properties are a key component of content plans. — Cardenas

What they’re saying

US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said in a release: “We’re incredibly excited to begin our partnership with Telemundo as we continue to bring the passion of our sport and National Teams to Spanish-speaking audiences. It’s a special time for soccer in the United States, and Telemundo’s commitment to double-down and amplify the sport’s growth through their unparalleled portfolio of platforms serves as an incredible foundation of the partnership. With Telemundo as the rights holder of the FIFA World Cup, the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Olympic Games, and the Premier League, there will be prominent opportunities to highlight our players and teams to bring unprecedented access to fans during marquee moments.”

