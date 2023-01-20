Telemundo Inks New US Soccer Federation Deal

MIAMI, Fla.—Hoping to build on the success of its presentation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which saw record audiences, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and the US Soccer Federation have inked a multimedia rights agreement that will make Telemundo the new exclusive Spanish-language home of the Women’s and Men’s National Teams across all platforms, including Peacock, in the United States.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

