Telemundo acquires US Soccer’s Spanish-language TV rights
English-language rights starting this year are held by Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia under an agreement announced last March. The New Zealand match is being streamed by HBOMax with English-language commentary rather than an over-the-air or cable broadcast. That also is the plan for Turner’s first men’s national team match under the agreement, a friendly against Serbia on Jan. 25.
ESPN and Fox had shared English-language rights from 2014 through last year, and TelevisaUnivision had held Spanish-language rights.
Fox and Telemundo hold US rights to this year’s Women’s World Cup and the 2026 men’s World Cup, Fox owns English-language US rights to this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup and CONCACAF said last year that TelevisaUnivision acquired Spanish-language US rights.
