Telemundo acquires US Soccer’s Spanish-language TV rights

The USSF said Tuesday the agreement with Telemundo, a division of Comcast Corp.’s NBC Universal, runs through 2026. The first telecast will be the US Women’s exhibition at New Zealand on Wednesday (10 pm EST Tuesday) and all matches will also be streamed on Peacock.

English-language rights starting this year are held by Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia under an agreement announced last March. The New Zealand match is being streamed by HBOMax with English-language commentary rather than an over-the-air or cable broadcast. That also is the plan for Turner’s first men’s national team match under the agreement, a friendly against Serbia on Jan. 25.